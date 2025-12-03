Festive WASSO Holiday Homes Tour to take off this weekend

This is the 45th year for the Holiday Homes Tour and a way to add to the seasonal spirit. The event is a fundraiser for WASSO and proceeds will go toward a variety of SSO programs.

“The people in the Springfield community have been very supportive of our symphony, and this is a way for our group to raise money,” said Nancy Eubanks of WASSO. “It’s a very worthwhile project, and people love to go into houses they don’t normally go into and wonder what it’s like inside.

“I think this year’s tour is really spectacular. All the stops are inside the city. Some are decorated to the hilt and in every nook and cranny.”

WASSO also sponsors a fundraiser kitchen tour in the spring and a garden tour in the summer.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 on the days of the tours at participating homes. Advance tickets are available online at www.springfieldsym.org with a $1 processing fee or at the SSO office, Schneider’s Florist, The Peanut Shoppe and It’s Your Party Bakery.

More info

Women’s Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra 2025 Holiday Homes Tour locations will include: