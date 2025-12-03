Festive WASSO Holiday Homes Tour to take off this weekend

Getting a glimpse of a Christmas tree and decorations through a window and wondering what else is inside will go to another level this weekend with the Women’s Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (WASSO) 2025 Holiday Homes Tour.
Discover six area homes decorated in their own unique holiday styles, some with unique historic backgrounds and stories to add to a bigger narrative that will open their doors for tours 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7.
This is the 45th year for the Holiday Homes Tour and a way to add to the seasonal spirit. The event is a fundraiser for WASSO and proceeds will go toward a variety of SSO programs.
“The people in the Springfield community have been very supportive of our symphony, and this is a way for our group to raise money,” said Nancy Eubanks of WASSO. “It’s a very worthwhile project, and people love to go into houses they don’t normally go into and wonder what it’s like inside.
“I think this year’s tour is really spectacular. All the stops are inside the city. Some are decorated to the hilt and in every nook and cranny.”
WASSO also sponsors a fundraiser kitchen tour in the spring and a garden tour in the summer.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 on the days of the tours at participating homes. Advance tickets are available online at www.springfieldsym.org with a $1 processing fee or at the SSO office, Schneider’s Florist, The Peanut Shoppe and It’s Your Party Bakery.
More info
Women’s Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra 2025 Holiday Homes Tour locations will include:
- 2571 N. Limestone St., Watamura residence. A stately brick home on a nine-acre estate has a long history complemented by nature including wildlife such as deer, more than 100 species of birds and others in addition to the holiday atmosphere inside.
- 1841 St. Paris Pike, Toops residence. This mid-1800s brick home has a mix of history with modern touches and improvements that reflect the owners’ personalities and the heritage of the property.
- 1809 Timberline Dr., Corcoran residence. Expect a blend of traditions old and new with family heirlooms passed down through generations including decorations, five live trees of various styles including an Irish tree to one decorated with nutcrackers to another illuminated by bubble lights.
- 298 Brighton Rd., Singer residence. Explore a Tudor home built nearly a century ago restored and ready with holiday style.
- 2 Ferncliff Place, King homestead. Built in 1849 by an early Springfield developer, the King Homestead has a history with Wittenberg University. It was saved from demolition by the current owners, who will be dressed in Civil War era attire for the tour, and are hoping to give its historical significance attention as well as decorating it in festive style for the holidays and considering prospective tenants who will respect the history.
- 629 S. Fountain Ave., Cunningham residence. The home affectionately known as “the big yellow house” in the historic South Fountain neighborhood will be decorated with family traditions including 12 trees with each telling a story including an angel tree topper passed down through the generations, to a culture tree celebrating customs from around the world and each room representing a glimpse of the past for future generations to appreciate and the public to enjoy during the tour.
