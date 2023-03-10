Fifth person indicted for Troy shooting in public park

BreakingNews
Fire Blocks developer wants to build 100 new apartments in Webster Station in downtown Dayton
Aundrey S. Payne, 47, faces an attempted aggravated murder charge in connection with the August 2022 case

Bail of $150,000 was set Friday in a Miami County court for a fifth person indicted in an August shooting at Troy City Park.

Aundrey S. Payne, 47, of Columbus faces felony charges of attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, conspiracy and felonious assault.

The bail was set in Common Pleas Court by Judge Jeannine Pratt, who continued the arraignment until March 20 because the public defender’s office had a conflict due to representing a co-defendant arrested earlier in the case. A lawyer for Payne will be appointed by Pratt.

Payne is one of five people now charged in the Aug. 24 shooting of a man in the park. Police said the shooting of the man in the chest took place during a drug-related incident. The man received hospital treatment before being released.

Credit: Miami County Jail

The others charged previously were arraigned and pleaded not guilty. They are Derrick Peeples, 27, of Columbus; Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 36, of Troy; Bruce Harms, 51, of Piqua; and Todd Norris, 26, also of Troy. They all face the same charges as Payne except McCarel-Kraska, who also is charged with obstructing justice.

Police alleged Peeples was the one who shot the man.

Trials are scheduled later this month and in April for those arraigned earlier.

