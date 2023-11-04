Final two days of Ohio early voting are today and Sunday

Hours are 8-4 on Saturday, then afternoon only on Sunday; election officials remind voters of need for valid photo ID

The final two days of in-person early voting for Tuesday’s election are today and Sunday.

The hours for in-person early voting are the same in all Ohio counties. Today voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday voting hours are 1-5 p.m. Early in-person voting takes place only at county Board of Elections offices.

There is no early voting on Monday. Tuesday is traditional Election Day voting at polling places around the community.

Local election officials said early voting turnout has been high so far, compared to other odd-year elections, which always feature local races, rather than races for president, governor or Congress.

“It’s been incredibly busy,” said Greene County Board of Elections Director Alisha Lampert. “We have gubernatorial-level (turnout) numbers.”

Tuesday’s election’s includes two high-profile statewide votes, on the legality of abortion and recreational marijuana use.

Voters’ ballots will also include many races important to their own towns and neighborhoods — races for mayor, city council, township trustee and school board. Many communities will also decide how their income tax and property tax money is spent, via school levies, or levies for police, fire/EMS services, roadwork, parks, or other government services.

Data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office showed that in the first three days of this week alone, 121,259 in-person ballots were cast in Ohio, and 76,170 absentee ballots were received via mail or drop-off.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections had handled more than 27,600 early voting ballots in this election as of Friday afternoon, with nearly 16,000 of them received by mail, according to election board data. For comparison, in the November 2021 election, Montgomery County handled 11,588 ballots total during early voting.

Montgomery County election officials reminded voters casting a ballot in-person during the final days of early voting to make sure they bring a valid photo ID with them.

