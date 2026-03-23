Fire at Fuyao Glass America plant, record-breaking weather and more local headlines

🌡️ Record-breaking weather: Dayton set a record high temperature for March 22. A record high temperature of 85 degrees broke the old record of 84 degrees set in 1907, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

⛹🏻‍♂️ UD commitment: The Dayton Flyers received their second commitment from a member of the 2026 recruiting class — and from a familiar name. Our David Jablonski reports that Aiden Derkack, the brother of Dayton senior Jordan Derkack, announced his decision one week after being released from his commitment to Providence after the school fired coach Kim English.

🛣️ This week on the roads: As our Greg Lynch reports, drivers may experience a mix of delays, detours and maintenance work this week as transportation crews continue routine construction and improvement projects across the area. You can find a list of some traffic alerts and construction updates throughout the region here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman: Iran operation a ‘success’ but war must end now

• Fire broke out at Huber Heights home Saturday

• Housing permits way up in Dayton: What to know

LIFE

• Dayton parking 101: Class is in session

• Montgomery County Public Health Clinic offers vaccines, testing and care

• Is Middletown an arts city?

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• 3 in custody after Trotwood shooting Saturday

SPORTS

• Cincinnati Reds: Opening Day roster set with final decisions made

• McCoy: Here’s where the Reds stand heading into opening day

• ‘We live, we learn, and we improve’ — Miami women’s basketball falls to West Virginia in first round of NCAA Tournament

NATION & WORLD

• Enhanced role for immigration officers at US airports as shutdown frustrates travels and screeners

• The Latest: New threats from Trump and Iran heighten risks to energy supplies

• Trump places statue of Christopher Columbus near the White House

THINGS TO DO: Ohio spring break adventures close to home

We have all seen the high gas prices around the Miami Valley and have heard about long lines at airports. If you are looking to do something fun for spring break but not go too far, we have you covered! Pamela Chandler writes that “Ohio has plenty of family-friendly destinations that make it easy to create memorable adventures close to home.” In her column she lists a few places worth adding to your spring break list.