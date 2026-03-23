Fire at Fuyao Glass America plant, record-breaking weather and more local headlines

The weekend is complete and here we are at the beginning of another workweek. We have a major local story that has been grabbing regional attention since last night. Let’s get right to it...
🚨 Fuyao fire: A giant fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine produced flames Sunday night into this morning that could be seen for miles. The fire started on the roof, and there have been no injuries reported. We were on the scene for hours talking with officials, and we’ll continue to keep you updated.
🌡️ Record-breaking weather: Dayton set a record high temperature for March 22. A record high temperature of 85 degrees broke the old record of 84 degrees set in 1907, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
⛹🏻♂️ UD commitment: The Dayton Flyers received their second commitment from a member of the 2026 recruiting class — and from a familiar name. Our David Jablonski reports that Aiden Derkack, the brother of Dayton senior Jordan Derkack, announced his decision one week after being released from his commitment to Providence after the school fired coach Kim English.
🛣️ This week on the roads: As our Greg Lynch reports, drivers may experience a mix of delays, detours and maintenance work this week as transportation crews continue routine construction and improvement projects across the area. You can find a list of some traffic alerts and construction updates throughout the region here.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.
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LOCAL NEWS
• U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman: Iran operation a ‘success’ but war must end now
• Fire broke out at Huber Heights home Saturday
• Housing permits way up in Dayton: What to know
LIFE
• Dayton parking 101: Class is in session
• Montgomery County Public Health Clinic offers vaccines, testing and care
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• 3 in custody after Trotwood shooting Saturday
SPORTS
• Cincinnati Reds: Opening Day roster set with final decisions made
• McCoy: Here’s where the Reds stand heading into opening day
• ‘We live, we learn, and we improve’ — Miami women’s basketball falls to West Virginia in first round of NCAA Tournament
NATION & WORLD
• Enhanced role for immigration officers at US airports as shutdown frustrates travels and screeners
• The Latest: New threats from Trump and Iran heighten risks to energy supplies
• Trump places statue of Christopher Columbus near the White House
THINGS TO DO: Ohio spring break adventures close to home
We have all seen the high gas prices around the Miami Valley and have heard about long lines at airports. If you are looking to do something fun for spring break but not go too far, we have you covered! Pamela Chandler writes that “Ohio has plenty of family-friendly destinations that make it easy to create memorable adventures close to home.” In her column she lists a few places worth adding to your spring break list.
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