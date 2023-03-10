Fire Blocks developer wants to build 100 new apartments in Webster Station in downtown Dayton

Existing vacant buildings on the site will be demolished, and Windsor also proposes to construct a parking lot on the east side of the site.

The property is located between Little Fish Brewing Co. to the north and 2nd Street Market to the south.

Windsor has become of downtown Dayton’s preeminent developers in recent years.

The company has rehabbed and reopened multiple commercial buildings in the Fire Blocks District, which is an area in downtown centered around the 100 block of East Third Street.

The Fire Blocks District now has new housing, offices and plenty of first-floor restaurants, bars and shops.

Some of the last remaining empty storefronts in the Fire Blocks District are expected to fill up in the near future.

Windsor also is renovating the former Price Stores and Journal Herald buildings at the intersection of South Jefferson and East Fourth streets, and the company also has started work on the Grant-Deneau Tower.

Windsor wants to turn the office tower, located just south of the Dayton Arcade, into a mix of new uses.

Windsor this week also officially learned it was going to receive state historic preservation tax credits for a new adaptive-reuse housing project in the Grafton Hill neighborhood.

The company proposes to spend more than $7 million rehabbing a vacant 10-story apartment building at 522 W. Grand Ave.

Windsor wants to create 42 new apartments in the building, which is called the Commodore Apartments.