Fire broke out at Huber Heights home Saturday

A fire broke out at a Huber Heights residence Saturday evening.
Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 6:50 p.m. at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division.
The fire division said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
“The fire proved especially challenging due to no fire hydrants in the area, causing the need for tankers to be called to the scene for continued water supply,” the fire division said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire division said all residents were able to evacuate the home safely and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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