Fire in Harrison Twp. house Thursday night kills pets; all occupants evacuated

A fire broke out in a Harrison Twp. house Thursday night.
Crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue around 11:20 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison Twp. fire crews with several mutual aid departments worked to combat the fire.
All occupants of the residence were evacuated safely.
No injuries were reported, but all family pets died in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department, and was reported as a total loss.
In Other News
1
LIVE UPDATES: Follow along with our coverage of Friday’s NATO events
2
Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes...
3
Jim Tressel still considering run for Ohio governor; GOP endorsement of...
4
‘Will I have a stroke if they don’t fix this?’: Kettering Health...
5
Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash
About the Author