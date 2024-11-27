Firefighters called to house fire in Dayton

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported near North Main Street and West Great Miami Boulevard around 2:32 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Crews arrived to find smoke showing for a two-story house, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.
It is not clear if anyone was inside. We will update this story as more information is available.
