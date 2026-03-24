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Firefighters remain on scene 36 hours after fire reported at Fuyao

Credit: Nick Graham/Staff

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Firefighters remained at Fuyao Glass America Tuesday morning 36 hours after a fire was reported at the Moraine manufacturing plant Sunday night.

Moraine police and fire dispatchers confirmed a ladder crew was at the scene Tuesday morning.

A large fire started at Fuyao around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the West Stroop Road facility.

The fire started on the roof on a newer part of the building, Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher said.

Firefighters continued to battle the remnants of a huge fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The fire first started on Sunday and could be seen for miles originally. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

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ExploreFuyao fire aftermath: Production to resume soon, company says

Thunderstorms and lightning limited the use of aerial ladders for part of Sunday night.

On Monday afternoon, Fuyao Community Relations Manager Lei Shi said production was temporarily halted, but expected to resume soon.

“Production at the impacted building is suspended to allow for comprehensive safety inspections and coordination with fire officials to address any remaining hazards,” Shi said. “Fire service officials have authorized the restoration of power to our other, unaffected building and, with all safety and production requirements met, we will resume regular operations in that other facility soon.”

Employees in the affected building have the opportunity to work in the unaffected areas, Shi added.

Credit: Bryant Billing

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