Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards
FIRST GLANCE: Delco building, the former Mendelsons, could have rooftop pool, lounge and play area

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
55 minutes ago

The Water Street District developers are transforming the massive former Mendelsons liquidation outlet into “the Delco,” a mixed-use building.

New renderings give a glimpse of what’s to come, possibly including a new rooftop pool and lounge and play area.

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

Crawford Hoying, the main developer, says the first, second, third and fourth floors of the building will be a parking garage.

Floors five to seven will be a mix of residential and commercial spaces.

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

When completed, the Delco will have 160 luxury apartment units, nearly 500 parking spaces, roughly 80,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant uses.

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

The building is located at 340 E. First Street, just south of Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play. The structure is 555,000 square feet, which is larger than the Dayton Arcade’s nine interconnected buildings.

The Delco, the former Mendelsons building, is under construction in Webster Station in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Selective demolish is ongoing at the property, and foundation and columns for garage ramps are underway, Crawford Hoying said.

Interior framing has begun, exterior façade restoration is ongoing and new elevator and stair shafts are underway, the developer said.

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

Crawford Hoying is re-roofing the structure and will begin installing new windows in the fall or winter.

The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2024.

A rendering of the Delco, the former Mendelsons building. CONTRIBUTED BY THE COLUMBUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO

