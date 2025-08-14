First look: Unique Liberty Collective attraction opening soon in Liberty Twp.

The Journal-News recently obtained an exclusive first tour of the all-inclusive entertainment venue on 3.5 acres – across the street from Lakota East High School - and local owners Mike and Heather Ewers said the public will soon experience a rare, hybrid leisure fun experience unduplicated in southwest Ohio and beyond.

“If you are nine years old or 99, there will be something for everybody at Liberty Collective,” said Mike Ewers, long-time Liberty Twp. resident.

“When you come here, you’ll have an option of whatever food you’d like, deserts, fun, sports and entertainment and a wide range of beer and spirits for everybody,” he said.

An expansive, two-story, open-air hall – including booths, balcony seating, leather couches – is overseen by one of the largest TV screens in the region and serves as a multi-faceted centerpiece to the 18,000-square-foot center.

Inside and outside spaces, which include a coffee/breakfast bar and ice cream shop and more, can accommodate hundreds, said Ewers.

Adorning one side of the hall is “restaurant row,” said Ewers, which offers five eateries designed to cater to a wide variety of tastes and multiple solution to the common family conundrum of “what does everyone want to eat.”

The fun isn’t confined to the inside.

On the first and second floors are also outdoor tables, lounges, bar access and plenty of room for families, including balcony seating.

Wintertime will see the spacious balcony area sealed from the cold and converted to digital golf simulators.

Warmer weather will see a major portion of the grounds used for five combined beach volleyball courts, which can also be converted to sand flag football, other sports and child play areas and seating for outdoor music acts.

Hailed by Liberty Twp. officials during its initial announcement in 2022 as an “iconic place” for the fast-growing Butler County community, the Liberty Collective will also feature one of the area’s premier sand volleyball facilities at its 6735 Lakota Lane site along with numerous other sports and games for families.

Based on a similar property of the Ewers in the South American nation of Belize, the two are now also developing another Collective outside of Indianapolis.

Co-owner Heather Ewers said the family-inclusive aspects of Liberty Collective were always a focus in its design.

“Having a variety of food options was important to us. Paired with some beverage and entertainment options really makes this a family friendly environment,” she said.

“There are so many families around here and there are also empty nesters who appreciate having kids around.”

A public-opening date in September will soon be announced and more information can be found on the Liberty Collective website.