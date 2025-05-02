First panelists announced for NATO Parliamentary Assembly public forums

Explore Public forum will take place at University of Dayton in conjunction with NATO assembly

Event officials said in a release that additional panelists will be announced each week leading up to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which begins May 22 and runs through May 26. The two panels announced today were:

“NATO’s Transatlantic Economic Impact – The CEO Perspective”

This panel will run from 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 and will be moderated by Dave Burrows of the Dayton Development Coalition, which also sponsored the panel.

Its panelists include:

Alberto Cracco, CEO – Westrafo (Italy)

Frederick Gagne, Plant Manager – Heroux-Devtek (Canada)

Greg Earle, Managing Director – HAHN Automation Group (Germany)

"The Role of Cultural Exchanges in Building Lasting Ties"

This panel will run from 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 25 and will be moderated by Tom McDonald, Former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwae and Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister.

Its panelists include:

Sarajevo Philharmonic Director Vedran Tuce

DCDC Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs

Bosnia-American Artist Edina Seleskovic

Sister Cities Sarajevo City Chair Bonnie Kling

Admission is free, but tickets will be required to attend each panel and only valid for the panel listed on the ticket. Tickets to each panel are limited to two (2) per transaction. Tickets are available at tickets.udayton.edu.

Learn more about the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in our FAQ.