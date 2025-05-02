Breaking: Truck fire causes major delay on I-70 eastbound from I-675 into Clark County

First panelists announced for NATO Parliamentary Assembly public forums

The University of Dayton's Roger Glass Center for the Arts opened on April 13, 2024. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The University of Dayton's Roger Glass Center for the Arts opened on April 13, 2024. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By Staff Report
45 minutes ago
Panelists have been announced for two of the upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) public forum panels taking place May 22-25 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center.

“The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans,” will feature three panels per day and are open to the public.

ExplorePublic forum will take place at University of Dayton in conjunction with NATO assembly

Event officials said in a release that additional panelists will be announced each week leading up to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which begins May 22 and runs through May 26. The two panels announced today were:

“NATO’s Transatlantic Economic Impact – The CEO Perspective”

This panel will run from 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 and will be moderated by Dave Burrows of the Dayton Development Coalition, which also sponsored the panel.

Its panelists include:

  • Alberto Cracco, CEO – Westrafo (Italy)
  • Frederick Gagne, Plant Manager – Heroux-Devtek (Canada)
  • Greg Earle, Managing Director – HAHN Automation Group (Germany)

"The Role of Cultural Exchanges in Building Lasting Ties"

This panel will run from 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 25 and will be moderated by Tom McDonald, Former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwae and Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister.

Its panelists include:

  • Sarajevo Philharmonic Director Vedran Tuce
  • DCDC Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs
  • Bosnia-American Artist Edina Seleskovic
  • Sister Cities Sarajevo City Chair Bonnie Kling

Admission is free, but tickets will be required to attend each panel and only valid for the panel listed on the ticket. Tickets to each panel are limited to two (2) per transaction. Tickets are available at tickets.udayton.edu.

Learn more about the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in our FAQ.

About the Author

Staff Report