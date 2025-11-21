First rebuilt I-75 rest areas reopen in Miami County

ODOT said some of the first people to visit the new rest area was the Tiffin University men’s soccer team.

The reopening comes after all I-75 rest areas between the Ohio River and Findlay were closed starting July 7 in order to fully redo the facilities.

Rest areas on either side of I-75 in Butler County (just south of exit 29) and in Auglaize County (just north of exit 113) are slated to reopen in summer 2026.

All the rest areas were closed at once to get the best price from contractors doing the work, letting them move between nearby projects, ODOT Chief Communications Officer David Rose said previously.

The closures are part of a larger plan to replace 33 of Ohio’s rest area buildings by 2027, announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2023.

Staff writers Samantha Wildow and Jeremy Kelley contributed to this story.