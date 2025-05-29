Breaking: Motorcyclists die in early-morning crash near Dayton International Airport

First Thursday Street Fair returns to West Carrollton

West Carrollton’s First Thursday Street Fair is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, at Carrollton Centre, 35 N. Elm St. The summer series, which takes places every first Thursday in June, July and August, features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

West Carrollton’s First Thursday Street Fair is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, at Carrollton Centre, 35 N. Elm St. The summer series, which takes places every first Thursday in June, July and August, features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

West Carrollton’s First Thursday Street Fair is slated for 5-8 p.m. June 5 at Carrollton Centre, 35 N. Elm St.

The summer series features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities. It takes places every first Thursday in June, July and August.

Attendees can enjoy entertainment, crafts, and giveaways, with food available for purchase from participating vendors.

Explore2025 guide to pools and splash pads in the Dayton region
West Carrollton’s First Thursday Street Fair is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, at Carrollton Centre, 35 N. Elm St. The summer series, which takes places every first Thursday in June, July and August, features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

icon to expand image

The June 5 food truck lineup will include Claybourne Grille, Schmidt’s Sausage, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Shelly’s Ice Cream Treats, Topped & Loaded (Potatoes) and Cloudy Day Cotton Candy.

For more details about this free event, including entertainment and a list of vendors, visit www.tinyurl.com/wcstreetfair.

The street fair also is slated to take place July 3 and Aug. 7.

Those who would like to be an arts & crafts or farmer vendor should contact Angela Reed at areed@westcarrollton.org or call 937-847-4635.

ExploreMoraine festival to celebrate 60th anniversary with free rides, entertainment
West Carrollton’s First Thursday Street Fair is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, at Carrollton Centre, 35 N. Elm St. The summer series, which takes places every first Thursday in June, July and August, features live music, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Midnight Coffee Club is a new small-batch roastery in Dayton
2
West Carrollton honors ‘Mr. Charlie’ for legacy of kindness
3
Motorcyclists die in early-morning crash near Dayton International...
4
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners: ‘It’s just a different chapter...
5
Kettering Health no longer diverting EMS from its hospitals

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter