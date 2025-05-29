First Thursday Street Fair returns to West Carrollton

Attendees can enjoy entertainment, crafts, and giveaways, with food available for purchase from participating vendors.

The June 5 food truck lineup will include Claybourne Grille, Schmidt’s Sausage, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Shelly’s Ice Cream Treats, Topped & Loaded (Potatoes) and Cloudy Day Cotton Candy.

For more details about this free event, including entertainment and a list of vendors, visit www.tinyurl.com/wcstreetfair.

The street fair also is slated to take place July 3 and Aug. 7.

Those who would like to be an arts & crafts or farmer vendor should contact Angela Reed at areed@westcarrollton.org or call 937-847-4635.