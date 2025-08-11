First-year teacher pays tribute to roots with rocking chair, reading garden

“I’m the oldest out of all my cousins, and I always had the natural instinct of taking care of them,” she said.

After graduating from University of Dayton with a degree in general and special education this spring, Golden started to prepare for setting up her classroom by visiting supply stores and seeking advice from teacher friends.

She spent the summer collecting supplies and decorations while attending professional development sessions and decorated her classroom in the two weeks before the first day of classes.

“Especially being a first-year (teacher), it’s definitely been a process of decorating, figuring out how I want to set up my classroom,” she said.

Centerville schools provided support through a stipend that covered essentials like dry-erase markers, folders and some decorations. She supplemented that stipend by investing $200 of her own funds into decorating the classroom.

“I’m trying to make it very cheery and draw on aspects that I know as a kid I would be really excited to see,” Golden said.

The classroom’s standout feature is a “reading garden,” a classroom library designed with a garden theme.

“I have a huge love for reading and writing,” she said. “Getting to put this space together, where I know students can come to this space to read, they can also go there to relax, has been a really fun experience for me.”

Other fun and welcoming touches to Golden’s classroom include a bulletin board with bright backgrounds, cartoon character-themed posters that communicate classroom rules and expectations and an “affirmation station” featuring a hanging mirror surrounded by various positive messages.

“I’m hoping that it’s a space they can come to if they just need a quick reminder,” she said. “Especially at the elementary level, it’s really important to set a good, positive mood for the day.”

One of the most meaningful additions to the classroom is a rocking chair once owned by Golden’s grandmother, a special education teacher in New York City for 35 years.

“I grew up hearing stories from her and seeing that she was such a warm and loving person, and that she would get visits from her students years later, or get letters from them,” she said. “I really respected her as my grandma, but I (also) really respected her as a teacher as well knowing that she left a very positive impact.”

After her grandmother died, Golden painted a rocking chair from her home. She will use it in the classroom as a read-aloud chair.

”I’m trying to communicate a very warm and welcoming environment," Golden said.

Despite the excitement of being a first-time teacher, setting up the classroom came with its challenges for Golden.

“I haven’t done a first day of school by myself,” she said. “The hardest part of setup is just knowing what’s essential and what’s not essential.”

Golden said she sought advice from experienced colleagues.

“All the staff that I’ve met has been super helpful in offering advice,” she said. “I’ve also taken the initiative to ask, ‘How do you arrange your desks and why? What has worked for you?’”

Team members provided ample support.

“They’ve offered to help me set up my classroom,” she said. “They’ve asked me what I need, what questions I have.”

Golden said the main thing she hopes students feel on their first day in her classroom is welcomed and cared for.

“I hope that when they go home they say, ‘I can tell that Miss Golden really cares and is really passionate that I am there and wants us all to be there and is excited to help us all learn,’” she said.