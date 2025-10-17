Five candidates vying for three Englewood council seats

Four of the five candidates responded to a questionnaire, sharing the reasons they’re running for office and goals they have, if elected.

Ryan Ley could not be reached for participation.

Andrew Gough

Gough has served on city council since 2016, and on Englewood Planning Commission since 2011.

He also has experience with the Knights of Columbus St. Paul, and as a volunteer/coach for several local children’s sports teams, including with Northmont City Schools and Englewood SAY Soccer.

Gough’s top priorities include ensuring fiscal responsibility, continuing to promote the city as business-friendly to promote economic growth, and to ensure the city’s first responders are fully staffed and equipped.

Gough also said he supports “reasonable residential growth” which does not strain the city’s infrastructure or schools.

Jake Jagels

Jagels said he’s running for council to ensure the city “remains safe, community-oriented, and affordable for families.”

His priorities include balancing budgets and offering fiscal transparency; protecting police and fire funding; and improving infrastructure and responsible growth.

Jagels said he would work to help the city procure state and federal grants to assist with roads and water systems/stormwater management infrastructure projects, and would promote public safety by advocating for the use of Flock security cameras.

“This race isn’t about politics, it’s about you. The level of government that impacts our daily lives the most is right here at home — our city council,” Jagels said. “Too often the spotlight is on national debates, but the real difference starts in our own community.”

Brad Rarick

Rarick was appointed to Englewood council in September 2024. He has experience on the city’s planning commission, personnel advisory board, and the Northmont Rotary Club.

Rarick said he’s seeking re-election to continue work on the city’s strategic plan, and to move Englewood forward in fiscal responsibility.

His top priorities also include downtown development, addressing housing needs, and attracting small businesses to the area.

“We are currently getting a housing assessment with an independent, experienced business, and I would like to continue to work with council in seeing this plan to fruition while being responsible with our city resources,” he said.

Courtney Rietman

Rietman was appointed to Englewood council in January 2024. She has experience on the city’s strategic planning commission, arts commission, as a founding member of Englewood RISE, and creator of Englewood Market.

The Englewood Market is a monthly event that brings live music, food trucks, and vendors to the area. Englewood RISE is a nonprofit focused on community events and small business support.

Rietman’s top priorities are financial responsibility, downtown development through the city’s strategic plan, and uniting the community via family-friendly events through her work with Englewood Market and Englewood RISE.