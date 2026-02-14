Five Rivers Health Center to open new location in Xenia, combine services

Five Rivers currently operates two locations in Xenia: a combined family medicine and dental clinic and a pediatrics center.

The merger comes as both Xenia locations began outgrowing their limited spaces, said Missi Pollock, the center manager for the Xenia branch. The cost of the new facility sits at $11.7 million.

“We’ll still offer all of those departments within that building, but we’re going to have the advantage of, for example, when moms deliver, they may have received prenatal care at the clinic, and now they have the opportunity to also have their child seen in the same location, and then once that child grows up and becomes an adult, they’re already familiar and can now move on to family medicine,” Pollock said.

Five Rivers operates seven sites across Montgomery and Greene counties, which will become six after the Xenia merger. The goal is to provide a “one-stop-shop” for Xenia patients, who don’t always have the resources or time to go to multiple places, said Five Rivers CEO Gina McFarlane-El.

“We provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. What we like to say is that we’re more than a doctor’s office, because we provide medical care, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, we provide clinical pharmacy assistance, we have dietitians, all at one location,” she said. “So being a one-stop shop allows us, just to create a warm environment for patients so they don’t have to look elsewhere.”

Five Rivers owns the new Xenia location outright, where they were renting space for both previous clinics, and the site is large enough to add two new healthcare providers, as well as space for specialists to come in a few days a week, McFarlane-El said. The new space also allows the agency to set up a low-cost pharmacy, open only to Community Health Center patients.

Previously, the health center had begun to turn away Xenia patients because they didn’t have the space, she added. Xenia represents the third-largest market that Five Rivers serves. The agency saw 27,000 patients total in 2025, and of those, 2,000 were from Xenia.

Explore Community health centers anticipate impact linked to Medicaid changes

“We have people that come from all over and we want to make healthcare accessible to them. We just want a place where people can come and feel like their needs are cared for, kind of holistically,” said Pollock, who is a Xenia native. “I think it’s a value add to this community, and I think it meets a need that hasn’t been met.”

Across the organization, roughly 60% of patients seen by Five Rivers are on Medicaid, McFarlane-El said, with 12% on Medicare, 15% having commercial insurance, and about 13% being uninsured.

Five Rivers is also looking to add a second Greene County location in Fairborn within the next two years.