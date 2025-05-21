Five Rivers MetroParks making progress on levy-funded projects, NATO assembly preparation

Jason Galanes, left, chief of staff for Congressman Mike Turner, and Karen Hesser, CEO of Five Rivers MetroParks, take a photo at the newly unveiled Dayton Peace Sign on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at RiverScape MetroPark Festival Plaza. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes
1 hour ago
Five Rivers MetroParks is continuing work on addressing $58 million in deferred maintenance over the next several years, with projects like installing a new stage at RiverScape MetroPark and tree tower updates at Cox Arboretum MetroPark already completed.

Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Planning and Projects Carrie Scarff during this week’s park trustees meeting said the 2025 capital plan focuses on three areas: protecting and improving natural areas and wildlife; ensuring safe parks and amenities; and providing outdoor recreation, education and festivals.

Voters in November approved a 10-year, one-mill levy for the park system to address a backlog of tens of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance needs, with officials warning that major budget and program cuts could be in store without new funding.

The park system’s capital budget this year is a little more than $7.5 million. Roughly 95% of the capital budget is for repair and replacement needs.

“Other than alternative funding, outside funding, all we’re spending levy dollars on is deferred maintenance,” Scarff said.

Deferred maintenance that has been addressed as of mid-May ranges from HVAC replacement at Wegerzyn MetroPark to the renovation of Carriage Hill’s visitor center.

A conservation project, too, has been completed. Scarff said work to reinforce levees at Englewood MetroPark will ensure that water remains in the Englewood Wetlands. This provides support to birds during migration.

Community members can track the progress of levy-funded projects through Five Rivers MetroParks’ website.

MetroParks manages 35 locations, including 18 MetroParks, the 2nd Street Market, eight conservation areas and eight sections of the region’s paved trail network.

Preparing for NATO’s arrival

Five Rivers MetroParks CEO Karen Hesser said park rangers and some other park staff will be credentialed for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Thursday through Memorial Day.

“We’re ready to rock and roll,” she said. “And so far, so good.”

A new Dayton Peace Sign was unveiled at RiverScape MetroPark last week and will remain at the park during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly before finding its permanent home near Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

The NATO Village will include parts of the downtown Great Miami River Trail, the Deeds Point MetroPark pedestrian bridge and all of RiverScape MetroPark.

Access to these MetroPark properties will be restricted to the public during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

