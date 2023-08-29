Fleeing storm’s wrath, the Air Force once more turns to Wright-Patt

Once again, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the shelter from the storm.

Aircraft from Air Force bases in the Southeast may travel to the base in coming days seeking refuge from Hurricane Idalia.

Some news reports are calling Idalia a “once-in-a-lifetime storm,” and it’s expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida and other states Wednesday morning.

Dayton-area residents may see and hear increased aircraft traffic for the next couple of days as military aircraft are flown to shelter from Idalia, the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Planes could start arriving as early as 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a familiar role for the base.

When 22 airplanes and about 250 Air Force personnel from Florida and South Carolina needed a haven from Hurricane Ian last October, operations and readiness personnel at Wright-Patterson did not view their visits as an interruption of their work.

Last November, aircraft from the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi were slated to fly to Wright-Patterson to seek shelter from severe weather impacting the southern states.

“This is the mission of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Maj. Hollis Troxel, director of operations of the 88th Operations Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson, told this newspaper last October. “It goes right back to the 88th Air Base Wing motto: Strength through support.”

Arrival and departure times are subject to change this week, depending on the hurricane’s future direction and movement, the base said.