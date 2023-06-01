Florida man dies following motorcycle crash in Miami County Monday

A Florida motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Day on Interstate 75 North in Miami County.
Donald Weddle, 48, of Sanderson, Florida, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He later died from injuries.
Weddle was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom 103 on I-75 North around 4:14 p.m., when he swerved in an attempt to avoid a 2003 Ford Explorer just north of the state Route 41 exit.
A Kettering man driving the Ford had braked due to slowing traffic, according to OSHP.
The motorcycle hit the back of the Ford and overturned.
The driver of the Ford and his two passengers were not injured.
The Troy Fire Department & EMS, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services and Mantor Auto & Truck Repair assisted troopers at the scene
