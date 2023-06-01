Florida man dies following motorcycle crash in Miami County Monday

Donald Weddle, 48, of Sanderson, Florida, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He later died from injuries.

Weddle was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom 103 on I-75 North around 4:14 p.m., when he swerved in an attempt to avoid a 2003 Ford Explorer just north of the state Route 41 exit.