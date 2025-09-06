Florida man gets life sentence for murder of Dayton native and former NBA player Adreian Payne

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday, May 9, 2022 when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Credit: Jonathan Bachman

Credit: Jonathan Bachman

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday, May 9, 2022 when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
1 hour ago
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting and killing a Dayton native and former NBA player in 2022 is facing a life sentence in prison.

Who and sentencing?

• Lawrence Dority from Orlando, Florida was found guilty in July of second-degree murder with a firearm of Adreian Payne following a three-day trial, according to a Florida news outlet.

• Judge Greg Tynan sentenced Dority on Aug. 29 for life in prison for the murder of Payne.

Lawrence Dority. Photo Credit: Orange County Incarcerations.

icon to expand image

What was he accused of?

• Media outlets reported Payne was outside of Dority’s Orange County townhome on Egret Shores Drive before the shooting happened in May 2022.

• Payne had been called by his girlfriend to help keep peace between a friend and Dority.

• A verbal confrontation happened between Payne and Dority, and Dority shot and killed Payne. He was arrested on May 9, 2022 on an initial charge of first-degree murder.

• Dority later told Florida authorities that the shooting was in self-defense and that he “felt threatened” from Payne’s size.

• He told authorities that he believed Payne had a gun and threatened him which is why went back into his house to get a firearm and shot him, media outlets reported.

• A witness later confirmed Payne did not threaten Dority, and officials confirmed Payne did not have a gun or any weapons following their investigation.

• Florida juries did not believe Dority’s self-defense claim, according to media reports. Dority was found guilty.

What happens next?

• Dority will serve the life sentence in prison for the murder of Payne.

• Payne was born Dayton in 1991, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 2010. He helped lead the team to a Division IV state championship as a senior.

• He Payne played four seasons in the NBA (2014-18) and did 107 games over the course of his career between Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando.

