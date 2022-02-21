Flu season in region unusually mild

Explore Wright State announces accelerated nursing degree

“In a severe flu season, we could have, 40, 50, 80 or more people admitted to the hospital each week. Even 100,” Weinstein said. “So that would have put a much bigger strain on our hospitals, given the fact that we had hundreds of COVID patients hospitalized.”

Overall, the state reported 570 Ohioans hospitalized since the flu season started, though Feb. 13. By this time last year, only 81 people were hospitalized from the flu since the start of the season.

Also, no Ohio children have died from the flu this season, according to the latest state data.

Weinstein said there are several theories as to why flu cases were low this year. COVID-19 prevention measures like mask wearing, handwashing, distancing, and vigilance about staying home when feeling sick, also help prevent the spread of the flu. There was also a huge effort to encourage flu shots this season.

While flu seasons can range from year to year, in past season the virus typically would have hospitalized thousands by now.

The flu season isn’t over yet.

People who haven’t received their flu vaccine yet are still encouraged to get one, according to Nate Smith, communications coordinator with the Clark County Combined Health District, which is still offering flu vaccines.

“We have seen a decreased number of flu cases, but that doesn’t mean it’s not out there,” Smith said.

Health officials urge flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older to lower people’s personal risk, and to protect the people around them.

Flu shots are available at many pharmacies, public health clinics, primary care practices, workplaces and pop-up clinics. Flu vaccines can also be located at vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

People at higher risk of serious flu complications include young children; pregnant people; people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease; and people 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If people at higher risk from flu get flu symptoms, they could benefit from taking influenza antiviral drugs early after symptoms start, and should call their health care provider early to ask about antivirals.

The CDC also advises that vaccination is important for health care workers, and other people who live with or care for people at higher risk to keep from spreading flu to them. This is especially true for people who work in long-term care facilities, which are home to many of the people most vulnerable to flu.

Along with vaccines, other prevention steps include avoiding close contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing.

The CDC recommends people recovering from flu stay home for at least 24 hours after any fever is gone, unless leaving to get medical care or another necessity.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also may have vomiting and diarrhea.