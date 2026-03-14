Flyers advance, UD gets contract and more local headlines

🏀Flyers move on: The Dayton Flyers won an Atlantic 10 Conference tournament game for the first time in three years, beating No. 13 seed St. Bonaventure 68-63 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Read more from our David Jablonski here. UD plays again this afternoon at 1pm in the semifinals.

🍴Restaurant closing: A Springfield fine dining restaurant has been listed for sale and will be closing. Owners of Cecil & Lime posted the news in social media. You can read more in Brooke Spurlock’s story.

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LOCAL NEWS

• ‘Our big, beautiful brownfield’; West Carrollton kicks off river district redevelopment

• Please don’t pour Lent fish fry oil down drain, county asks

• DCS expands Beavercreek footprint with acquisition of ARCTOS near Wright-Patt

LIFE

• Why Silver Slipper might be Dayton’s coziest bar

• YWCA Dayton honors influential women who have empowered, strengthened community

• St. Patrick’s Day festivities and other events across Dayton region

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Judge: Attack of security guard ‘something out of a horror movie’

• Pair indicted for carjacking Uber driver in Harrison Twp.

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Bennett, Derkack start in A-10 quarterfinal victory vs. St. Bonaventure

• Archdeacon: One loss can’t erase Miami’s magic — or its NCAA Tournament case

• Girls basketball: Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley named Ohio Ms. Basketball

NATION & WORLD

• All 6 crew members on a US refueling plane that crashed in Iraq are dead, US military says

• The Latest: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs strategic island

• Could the Chicago Bears leave Illinois? Indiana makes a play for the historic franchise

FREE CONTENT: Silent Hike Club experience in Dayton area is an immersion in nature and aims to be healing

Few things calm my brain more than a walk through the woods. There is just something about it. So naturally, this story from Debbie Juniewicz has me wanting to get out of the house this weekend and become better acquainted with nature. She writes about the Silent Hike Club experience, and includes times and days of when these events are taking place. She writes, “The Silent Hike Club is about more than fitness: A new offering by Satsang Yoga & Wellness, it is a seasonal membership-based mindful hiking experience designed to help participants slow down and be present.” Juniewicz tells us that each hike is a three-hour immersion in nature focused on connection. An “immersion in nature” is something I think many of us could use in our lives.