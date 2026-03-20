Flynn case bond increase, new Dillard’s opens, RedHawks and Raiders play today and more local headlines

Living here in an area known for our love for college basketball, we are blessed with even more excitement today involving multiple teams from our region seeing tournament action. However, there is a lot more than just sports to tell you about today. As we continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East, our news team has a list of local news for you to know about as you start your day.
⚖️ Flynn case bond increase: The lawyer for a former music pastor accused of shooting and killing his wife and staging the scene to look like a break-in asked for a reasonable bond during yesterday’s arraignment hearing. Jen Balduf tells us Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall then increased the bond for Caleb Flynn to $3.5 million from the $2 million bond set in Miami County Municipal Court. Caleb Flynn is pleading not guilty to all counts and specifications.
🛍️ New Dillard’s opens: Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside the new Dillard’s location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons yesterday, welcoming the newest anchor tenant at the Beavercreek retail hub. In case you were wondering, it’s been more than a decade since the last mall anchor clothing store opened in the Dayton region.
🏀 MU and WSU in the spotlight: If you recall, yesterday morning I told you about Miami University’s big win in the First Four here in Dayton. With that win, they locked in their opportunity to play again, and that comes today against Tennessee. Meanwhile, the RedHawks are not the only team grabbing local attention in the tournament today. The WSU Raiders play Virginia this afternoon, and we will be covering both games for you! Keep checking back here for game recaps, and of course make sure to read tomorrow’s newsletter, as I will be mentioning the results of both games.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.
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LOCAL NEWS
• ‘We are building our life around child care’: Ohio parents struggle with cost of care
• Ohio lawmakers trade blame as Congress struggles to fund airport screeners, end DHS shutdown
• Wright State gives full-tuition scholarships to 12 students during STEM event
LIFE
• DPAA announces new season: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and more
• Emerging Artists Series launches with ‘Stay Black and Die,’ film fest debuts, exhibitions and theater open
• Fish fry meals in Montgomery, Miami, and Warren counties
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• Miamisburg man accused of taking pornographic photos of girl, uploading to social media
• Man accused of stabbing man in the chest in Kettering
SPORTS
• Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime
• Former player — now assistant coach — enjoying the ride on the Miami women’s basketball team
• Sports on TV 3/20: Akron kicks off Day 2 of NCAAs against Texas Tech on truTV
NATION & WORLD
• Iran hits Kuwaiti oil refinery and explosions boom over Tehran from Israeli attack
• Ukraine faces growing pressure because of the war in Iran as Russia readies a new offensive
• Judge rules US government overreached with transgender health care declaration
THINGS TO DO IN DAYTON THIS WEEKEND: The Wizarding World of Waynesville, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ and more
In yesterday’s newsletter, I told you about the “Wizarding World of Waynesville” event that grabbed my interest. However, if that doesn’t hold your attention, there will be many other events taking place this weekend across the Dayton area. Our own Alex Cutler has you covered with a list, as you continue to plot out your weekend here in the Miami Valley.
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