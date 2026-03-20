Flynn case bond increase, new Dillard’s opens, RedHawks and Raiders play today and more local headlines

🛍️ New Dillard’s opens: Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside the new Dillard’s location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons yesterday, welcoming the newest anchor tenant at the Beavercreek retail hub. In case you were wondering, it’s been more than a decade since the last mall anchor clothing store opened in the Dayton region.

🏀 MU and WSU in the spotlight: If you recall, yesterday morning I told you about Miami University’s big win in the First Four here in Dayton. With that win, they locked in their opportunity to play again, and that comes today against Tennessee. Meanwhile, the RedHawks are not the only team grabbing local attention in the tournament today. The WSU Raiders play Virginia this afternoon, and we will be covering both games for you! Keep checking back here for game recaps, and of course make sure to read tomorrow’s newsletter, as I will be mentioning the results of both games.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• ‘We are building our life around child care’: Ohio parents struggle with cost of care

• Ohio lawmakers trade blame as Congress struggles to fund airport screeners, end DHS shutdown

• Wright State gives full-tuition scholarships to 12 students during STEM event

LIFE

• DPAA announces new season: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and more

• Emerging Artists Series launches with ‘Stay Black and Die,’ film fest debuts, exhibitions and theater open

• Fish fry meals in Montgomery, Miami, and Warren counties

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Miamisburg man accused of taking pornographic photos of girl, uploading to social media

• Man accused of stabbing man in the chest in Kettering

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime

• Former player — now assistant coach — enjoying the ride on the Miami women’s basketball team

• Sports on TV 3/20: Akron kicks off Day 2 of NCAAs against Texas Tech on truTV

NATION & WORLD

• Iran hits Kuwaiti oil refinery and explosions boom over Tehran from Israeli attack

• Ukraine faces growing pressure because of the war in Iran as Russia readies a new offensive

• Judge rules US government overreached with transgender health care declaration

THINGS TO DO IN DAYTON THIS WEEKEND: The Wizarding World of Waynesville, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ and more

In yesterday’s newsletter, I told you about the “Wizarding World of Waynesville” event that grabbed my interest. However, if that doesn’t hold your attention, there will be many other events taking place this weekend across the Dayton area. Our own Alex Cutler has you covered with a list, as you continue to plot out your weekend here in the Miami Valley.