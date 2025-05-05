Follow-up inspection to take place after vehicle hits Trotwood apartment building

Sunday afternoon fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Shiloh Springs Road for a crash into a building.

When they arrived, the vehicle had already backed out of the building and parked in a lot.

The vehicle had moderate damage, and the apartment building had signs of structural damage, according to the fire department.

Residents on the upper floor temporarily evacuated, but residents in the impacted unit declined to leave.

An inspector determined the impacted wall was load bearing and needed temporary reinforcement.

The property manager did framing and shoring work and then the building inspector and fire crews cleared the scene.

A follow-up inspection will take place to confirm the building remains safe.