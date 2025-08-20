Foodbank Inc. receives $1M from county amid state, federal budget uncertainty

Foodbank Inc. CEO Michelle Riley said hunger impacts all.

“I have Republicans in my line that need food. I have Democrats in my line that need food. I have donors that are Democrats. I have donors that are Republicans,” Reilly said. “And it’s very important that we understand this, especially in this time when we seem to be so divided.”

According to the nonprofit Feeding America, Montgomery County in 2023 had a food insecurity rate of 15.9%. Food insecurity is the state of lacking consistent access to nutritious food due to budget constraints and other barriers.

State and federal funding and program cuts have impacted Ohio’s 12 food banks, including Foodbank Inc. at 56 Armor Place in Dayton.

Leaders of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, too, have said organizations that serve hungry people are bracing for an expected uptick in need after the new federal budget included changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Foodbank Inc. works with more than 110 local partners such as food pantries, community kitchens and shelters to get food where it is needed most. Dayton’s food bank distributed more than 18 million pounds of food to people living in Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties in 2024, according to its annual report.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said food insecurity is linked to chronic health problems like heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Food insecurity also has a large impact on children.

“They face a higher risk of developmental problems, not only because they lack the nutrients needed for healthy growth, but also because they feel the impact of the increased stress that their parents are under,” she said. “So it’s a whole family issue. That’s why addressing hunger isn’t just about filling plates today, it’s about building a healthier future.”

The Montgomery County commission announced last month that the fall cycle of the Economic Development/Government Equity program was canceled, and instead, $1 million would shift to the region’s food bank.

ED/GE is funded by the Montgomery County commission with countywide sales tax proceeds. Projects funded in the competitive process are used to establish or expand commercial, industrial and research facilities and to create and preserve jobs.

County officials have previously estimated that the ED/GE program, which also saw its Spring 2025 funding cycle canceled, has facilitated more than $109 million dollars in funding for local business growth, retaining more than 40,000 jobs and supporting the creation of 35,000 new jobs.

Riley said hunger, in addition to health and housing, can be an obstacle to maintaining employment.

“You cannot work if you’re hungry. You cannot work if you don’t have safe housing. You cannot work if you can’t afford to put food on your table,” Riley said. “So that’s why our mission and vision is so important.”