Foodbank Inc. to host mass food distribution at Nutter Center Thursday

“We’re proud to continue partnering with these incredible organizations to ensure people receive not only the food they need, but also food for the four-legged members of their families,” said Jessie Sullivan, SICSA director of adoption and alternative services.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon. Free produce, proteins, grains and other products will be available for people in the Greene County area who need food assistance.

This is a drive-thru food distribution event, so people should make space in their trunk or backseat for food.

CareSource is sponsoring the event and will have employees help passing out food. Wright State basketball players from the men’s and women’s teams are also volunteering to help with the distribution.

“In times like these, access to healthy food becomes even more essential. This event is just one way we’re helping neighbors weather today’s challenges with dignity and support,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc. “We are grateful to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, and to SICSA for providing their resources as well.”

Clients do not need to register to receive food. The Foodbank asks that people do not show up before 9 a.m. so the event can be set up safely.

Clients should pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. Staff and volunteers will direct traffic to Lot 8 toward the back of the property. Changes have been made to the traffic pattern from last year.