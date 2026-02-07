Former Butler Tech director, scholarship founder Lee Corder dies

Instead of wallowing at his situation, Corder started a scholarship fund to help graduating high school students make a career in the culinary arts world.

“People wanted to help, so I gave people an avenue to help,” Corder told this news organization in July 2025. “Now, when people ask me what they can do, I’ll say, ‘Here’s what you can do.’ You can donate to this scholarship.”

Corder held the belief that food has the power to connect, heal and inspire, a belief he wanted to pass on to future generations.

The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors across Butler County, with preference going to Butler Tech students.

Corder spent almost two decades working at Buter Tech, ending his career as the director of secondary education. He also operated the CW BBQ food truck.

In just a few months after he founded it, the scholarship that bears Corder’s name received more than $100,000 in donations, which allows for a $5,000 annual scholarship in perpetuity.

The Hamilton Community Foundation oversees the fund, which will continue accepting donations.

To donate to the Lee Corder Culinary Scholarship, go to the foundation’s website, hamiltonfoundation.org.