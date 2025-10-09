Breaking: Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of stealing more than $600,000 pleads guilty

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF

1 hour ago
The former post commander of the Dayton AMVETS pleaded guilty in federal court after he allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars and spent funds on hotels and gambling.

What did he plead to?

• Danny Dale Gordon, of Kettering, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

• He initially faced 15 counts of wire fraud.

What was he accused of?

• Gordon is accused of stealing approximately $622,000 from the AMVETS Post 24 on Leo Street. He was the post commander from January 2022 until May 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

• Gordon transferred money from different post bank accounts into its primary account and then used debit cards to withdrawal funds or buy items for himself, according to an indictment.

• He used the money at casinos and a Dayton-area “gentlemen’s club” and to pay for out-of-town travel and hotel costs, according to court documents.

• The indictment listed 15 withdrawals or purchases worth $200 to $900 between October 2022 and May 2024.

What happens next?

• The court must formally accept Gordon’s plea. Objections are due by Oct. 17.

• The magistrate judge also ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.

