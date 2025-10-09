Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of stealing more than $600,000 pleads guilty

The former post commander of the Dayton AMVETS pleaded guilty in federal court after he allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars and spent funds on hotels and gambling.
What did he plead to?
• Danny Dale Gordon, of Kettering, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.
• He initially faced 15 counts of wire fraud.
What was he accused of?
• Gordon is accused of stealing approximately $622,000 from the AMVETS Post 24 on Leo Street. He was the post commander from January 2022 until May 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
• Gordon transferred money from different post bank accounts into its primary account and then used debit cards to withdrawal funds or buy items for himself, according to an indictment.
• He used the money at casinos and a Dayton-area “gentlemen’s club” and to pay for out-of-town travel and hotel costs, according to court documents.
• The indictment listed 15 withdrawals or purchases worth $200 to $900 between October 2022 and May 2024.
What happens next?
• The court must formally accept Gordon’s plea. Objections are due by Oct. 17.
• The magistrate judge also ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.
