Former Dayton restaurant owner competes for redemption on Food Network

Chef Dana Downs cooking on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" PHOTO COURTESY OF FOOD NETWORK.

Credit: Food Network

Credit: Food Network

Chef Dana Downs cooking on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" PHOTO COURTESY OF FOOD NETWORK.
Chef Dana Downs, who owned Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, will appear on Food Network for the third time in recent years.

She will compete once more on “Guy’s Grocery Games” premiering at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Left to right: Chef Eryn Stutts, Chef Elijah Safford, Chef Dana Downs and Chef Raymond Pereira waiting on "go" during the filming of Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games." PHOTO COURTESY OF FOOD NETWORK

Credit: Food Network

Credit: Food Network

In episode three of Season 39, “four chefs who fell short of victory their first time around are back to cook a redemption dinner, but first, the dreaded Food Pyramid selects the whammy item, piece of equipment and the odd or even aisles the chefs must shop to succeed.”

Downs competes against Chef Raymond Pereira, Chef Elijah Safford and Chef Eryn Stutts for a chance to shop Flavortown Market for up to $20,000.

During “One Dish Redemption,” host Guy Fieri will go behind-the-scenes to reveal “Flavortown secrets, including the workings of this real deal grocery store inside a sound stage.”

The judges in this episode include Tiffani Faison, Catherine McCord and Aarti Sequeira.

In January 2024, Downs competed on “One-Stop Speed Shop” of “Guy’s Grocery Games."

“It was terrifying and so much fun at the same time,” Downs previously said. “I have been cooking for 30 years and they were all under 30 years old.”

Downs filmed that episode in February 2023 prior to the filming of Food Network’s “SuperChef Grudge Match,” where she competed against her former employee, Chef Matt Klum.

Roost Modern Italian closed its doors at 524 E. Fifth St. in January.

“We’re just moving forward in our journey,” Downs said. “We’re going to miss our customers and our employees, but sometimes you have to do things for you.”

HOW TO WATCH

What: “Guy’s Grocery Games” featuring Dana Downs

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6

Where: Food Network

