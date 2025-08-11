Former Fairborn Holiday Inn near Wright State rebranded

The hotel has 203 newly renovated guestrooms, enhanced meeting spaces, and modernized public areas, according to a release from the hotel’s management team, Somnium Hospitality Group.

The Wright Place includes a refurbished menu featuring locally sourced ingredients and made-to-order breakfast options.

Other upgrades include digital key access and smart TVs, expanded grab-and-go options at the new Made Market, improved Wi-Fi, and room service for breakfast and dinner.

A soft opening was held in July, with a grand opening celebration slated for later this year when all renovations will be completed.

“This is more than a renovation, it’s a reinvention,” Somnium Hospitality Group CEO Steven Ellingsen said in a release. “We’re proud to steward this next chapter in the hotel’s legacy by introducing a brand and experience that reflect not only the pride of Fairborn and Dayton but also the purpose and soul behind great hospitality.”

The company did not release exact figures on what they describe as a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The hotel was the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn for more than 40 years before the rebranding, according to its Facebook page.