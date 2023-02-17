Former Kettering shop owner unretires to open the Cozy Corner in Miamisburg

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Moving to Miamisburg last October, Ball and her husband, Steve Justice, were impressed with how friendly the community was, pleasantly surprised at the people stopping by their home when they were outside to introduce themselves and residents saying ‘hi’ on the streets when walking downtown.

“The community was friendly and reminded me of my childhood and of an old-fashioned easier time, a time where everyone knows everyone and the merchants help each other, not compete,” she said. “Here in Miamisburg, I feel the feelings of yesteryear, when life was about community.”

In December, she told her husband that she would love to open a shop again, but this time in Miamisburg. She signed a lease for a storefront there Jan. 1 and opened it Feb. 1. She spent the time in between painting Cozy Corner’s interior from ceiling to floor, adding display cases and filling them with inventory.

“I picked a place in the heart of town in the corner of a building,” she said. “I called it ‘the Cozy Corner’ because I wanted people to feel comfortable and cozy when they come into my shop. My tagline is ‘Make your corner of the world cozy.’”

Explore Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Ball said her store is a place to come and not only shop, “but to be heard.”

“Talking with, caring and getting to know people is what I do,” she said. “Listening to stories and giving a kind word is what you’ll get when you come into this store, like how we used to know the shopkeeper’s wife and the butcher’s birthday when we were kids. I want to be a part of those nostalgic feelings of downtown Miamisburg.”