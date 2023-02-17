X
Former Kettering shop owner unretires to open the Cozy Corner in Miamisburg

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

A new store offering home decor and fashion jewelry recently made its downtown Miamisburg debut.

The Cozy Corner opened earlier this month at 36 S. Main St. across from the Plaza Theatre. Owner Cathy Ball, who also paints vintage furniture at the shop, said she’s excited to offer evening arts and craft classes, everything from learning to paint furniture to making candles, soaps and jewelry.

Ball also plans to partner with local artisans so they can teach classes and sell their creations in her shop.

Before Cozy Corner came to be, she owned Southern Charm Antiques in Kettering for seven years. She sold it and retired in 2019, but soon decided retirement was not for her.

“I had more to offer my community and to experience in life,” Ball said.

Explore7 things to know about the historic Plaza Theatre, part of Miamisburg since 1919

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Moving to Miamisburg last October, Ball and her husband, Steve Justice, were impressed with how friendly the community was, pleasantly surprised at the people stopping by their home when they were outside to introduce themselves and residents saying ‘hi’ on the streets when walking downtown.

“The community was friendly and reminded me of my childhood and of an old-fashioned easier time, a time where everyone knows everyone and the merchants help each other, not compete,” she said. “Here in Miamisburg, I feel the feelings of yesteryear, when life was about community.”

In December, she told her husband that she would love to open a shop again, but this time in Miamisburg. She signed a lease for a storefront there Jan. 1 and opened it Feb. 1. She spent the time in between painting Cozy Corner’s interior from ceiling to floor, adding display cases and filling them with inventory.

“I picked a place in the heart of town in the corner of a building,” she said. “I called it ‘the Cozy Corner’ because I wanted people to feel comfortable and cozy when they come into my shop. My tagline is ‘Make your corner of the world cozy.’”

ExplorePopular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Ball said her store is a place to come and not only shop, “but to be heard.”

“Talking with, caring and getting to know people is what I do,” she said. “Listening to stories and giving a kind word is what you’ll get when you come into this store, like how we used to know the shopkeeper’s wife and the butcher’s birthday when we were kids. I want to be a part of those nostalgic feelings of downtown Miamisburg.”

About the Author

