Former location of Next Level Game Lounge north of Dayton up for lease

“Former entertainment fun center for lease behind TJ Chump’s family restaurant ... Ideal for office/flex/retail service, or restaurant use,” the listing description reads.

The space is currently owned by Austin Campbell, who brought the arcade back to life as Next Level Game Lounge earlier this year, four months after previous owners shuttered the Englewood Fun Center in October.

But the facility operated as Next Level Game Lounge for just one month before Campbell announced via social media in early March that the business would be closed “until further notice.”

The Facebook announcement did not include reasons for the closure, nor details of when or if the business would reopen.

“We would love to share more information on our closure with you, but at the moment, it’s best that we hold off. We believe the community deserves open communication, so we will release information as soon as we can once we work through a few things,” the March 10 post reads.

The announcement ends by asking patrons to “stay tuned” for further updates, though no additional information has been posted to the business’ social media since March.

Campbell did not respond to multiple requests for comments at the time.

When visiting the location in May to confirm the business remained closed, a Dayton Daily News reporter observed the arcade’s various gaming machines through the building’s locked front doors, with some games still backlit and flashing.

But during a visit to the facility this week, the space appeared vacant, with all arcade games having been removed. The original closure sign remains posted on the door as of Monday.

Campbell did not respond to an updated request for comment this week.