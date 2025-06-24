Former NFL player, Ohio native Ben Roethlisberger visits Dayton Children’s Hospital

As a father of three, Roethlisberger understands the role pediatric hospitals play in a family’s life, he said, as his own children have received care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.

While at Dayton Children’s, Roethlisberger met with hospital president and CEO Debbie Feldman to learn more about the hospital’s mission and the work being done to care for children in the region. Feldman is also a fellow graduate of Miami University, where Roethlisberger played college football.

Roethlisberger toured the NICU, spending time with patients, their families and a couple hospital facility dogs, Millie and Peppermint.

“As a lifelong Steelers fan and Pittsburgh supporter, it was an amazing experience meeting the guy who brought so many different emotions to me and helped me grow a love for the game of football,” Lovett said. “I still can’t stop smiling just thinking that Ben himself let me hold his Super Bowl ring.”

The drop-in at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday was a special visit made possible through a partnership with CareSource.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, caring for more than 400,000 children a year. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering. The hospital also has the region’s only pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center.