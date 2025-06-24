Breaking: Charges filed in death of 19-year-old found shot in vehicle in Dayton

Former NFL player, Ohio native Ben Roethlisberger visits Dayton Children’s Hospital

Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Findlay native, brought smiles and excitement to Dayton Children’s Hospital during a recent visit to the hospital. Roethlisberger is pictured here on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with two of Dayton Children's hospital facility dogs, Millie and Peppermint. CONTRIBUTED

Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Findlay native, brought smiles and excitement to Dayton Children’s Hospital during a recent visit to the hospital. Roethlisberger is pictured here on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with two of Dayton Children's hospital facility dogs, Millie and Peppermint. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
0 minutes ago
X

Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champion and Findlay native, brought smiles and excitement to Dayton Children’s Hospital during a recent visit to the hospital.

“Meeting Ben today was very surreal and truly made my day,” said Jaylen Lovett, child life specialist and former patient at Dayton Children’s neonatal intensive care unit.

ExploreDayton Children’s canine co-pilots help kids cope with emotional distress

As a father of three, Roethlisberger understands the role pediatric hospitals play in a family’s life, he said, as his own children have received care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.

While at Dayton Children’s, Roethlisberger met with hospital president and CEO Debbie Feldman to learn more about the hospital’s mission and the work being done to care for children in the region. Feldman is also a fellow graduate of Miami University, where Roethlisberger played college football.

Roethlisberger toured the NICU, spending time with patients, their families and a couple hospital facility dogs, Millie and Peppermint.

Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Findlay native, brought smiles and excitement to Dayton Children’s Hospital during a recent visit to the hospital. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

“As a lifelong Steelers fan and Pittsburgh supporter, it was an amazing experience meeting the guy who brought so many different emotions to me and helped me grow a love for the game of football,” Lovett said. “I still can’t stop smiling just thinking that Ben himself let me hold his Super Bowl ring.”

The drop-in at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday was a special visit made possible through a partnership with CareSource.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, caring for more than 400,000 children a year. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering. The hospital also has the region’s only pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center.

In Other News
1
Owners of The Breakfast Club in Lebanon open second location in...
2
Grand jury indicts Miamisburg man on child sex crimes
3
House Democrats approve new leadership; Tims becomes assistant whip
4
Charges filed in death of 19-year-old found shot in vehicle in Dayton
5
Man accused of seriously injuring woman in Harrison Twp. shooting

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.