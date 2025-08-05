Former Oakwood Schools gym teacher accused of thefts from multiple stores

He is listed as a physical education teacher at Smith Elementary School on the Oakwood Schools website.

The district said Keating has resigned from Oakwood Schools and will not be teaching at Smith Elementary.

The first case was filed May 16 in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Miamisburg police responded April 22 to Lowe’s at 2900 Martins Drive in connection to thefts reported to have happened Feb. 20 and March 13, that were captured on store security cameras.

The store’s loss prevention officer told police that a customer later identified as Keating selected a closet organization unit, paint roller and strainer and went to the self-checkout.

“Andrew then scans and pays $20.47 for the paint roller and strainer, feigns that he is scanning the organization unit and exits the store without paying for the organization unit,” according to a police report.

On March 13, Keating reportedly scans and pays for smaller items but not a hedge trimmer at the self-checkout area, the report stated.

Keating has made a restitution payment of about $320 to Lowes, according to online court records. His disposition hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The two other court cases were for thefts reported to have happened at Lowe’s stores April 14 in Sugarcreek Twp. and April 16 in Trotwood.

The case filed in Xenia Municipal Court for the Sugarcreek Twp. incident was dismissed July 22, court records show.

In the Trotwood theft case, Keating was found guilty of lesser charges of unauthorized use of property and attempted theft on July 29 in Montgomery County Municipal Court, records show.

Trotwood police were called April 18 to Lowe’s at 5252 Salem Ave., after the store reported thefts at the self check-out that happened April 10 and April 16, which led to Keating’s arrest.

Police identified Keating as the man who reportedly grabbed a mailbox worth $130 and drill bit before going to the store’s self check-out.

“While on camera, he scanned the drill bit twice but did not scan the mailbox. After paying for the drill, Andrew left the store with the drill and the mailbox while not paying for the mailbox,” a report stated.

Keating returned to the store April 16 and picked up multiple items at the store, including a battery backup sump pump system and Greenworks item, which together cost around $637.

“He again went to the self checkout station and started scanning multiple items, however, he again did not scan the Basement Sentry or the Greenworks item,” the report said.

Keating was ordered to pay $800 restitution to Lowe’s and sentenced to two years of reporting probation, records show.

Sugarcreek Twp. police has not yet fulfilled a public records requests for the police report in the theft cases.

Keating’s attorney Antony Abboud has not immediately returned a message seeking comment.

Staff Writer Eileen McClory contributed to this report.