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Former senator to give ‘Triumph of Economic Freedom’ lecture at Cedarville

Former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm will speak Monday, March 23, at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, presenting a public lecture on “The Triumph of Economic Freedom: Debunking the Seven Great Myths of American Capitalism.” Photo courtesy of American Enterprise Institute.

Former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm will speak Monday, March 23, at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, presenting a public lecture on “The Triumph of Economic Freedom: Debunking the Seven Great Myths of American Capitalism.” Photo courtesy of American Enterprise Institute.
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Former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm will give a public lecture called “The Triumph of Economic Freedom: Debunking the Seven Great Myths of American Capitalism” at Cedarville University on March 23.

The event will be hosted in the Scharnberg Business and Communication Center Auditorium, located on 251 N. Main Street and will start at 7 p.m.

The lecture will be free and open to the public.

After the lecture, people can participate in a question-and-answer session and book signing.

“Our students are preparing to lead in business, government and ministry, and they need to think clearly about what drives prosperity and opportunity,” said Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, dean of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business. “This topic helps them evaluate claims about capitalism with evidence and careful reasoning.”

Haymond said the university is looking forward to welcoming a speaker whose career spans economic scholarship, public service and private-sector leadership.

Gramm is an economist and a former professor at Texas A&M University, where he earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Georgia. He also taught economics for 12 years.

He served six years in the U.S. House of Representatives and 18 years in the U.S. Senate before retiring from public office in 2003.

In addition, he has published articles and books on subjects ranging from monetary theory and policy to private property such as “The Economics of Mineral Extraction” and “The Role of Government in a Free Society.”

“It’s not often students get to hear from someone who has taught economics, helped shape national policy and advised global financial leaders,” Haymond said. “Senator Gramm brings a perspective that will challenge listeners to examine assumptions and engage these ideas thoughtfully.”

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Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.