Former West Milton police officer released on house arrest following overturned rape convictions

Wright was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of three counts of rape of a girl under age 13. Wright received three prison sentences, one for each count of rape, of 10 years to life with each sentence to be served consecutively.

On July 3, Wall filed a decision saying the verdicts would be set aside and Wright would receive a new trial due to ineffective assistance of counsel. The judge heard evidence in the case in April.

Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office

In the ruling, Wall found that “on a cumulative basis the trial counsel’s performance was deficient, and the deficient performance prejudiced the defendant. This means there is a reasonable probability that, absent errors (of counsel), the factfinder would had a reasonable doubt respecting guilty” on the following grounds: inadequate investigation and trial preparation; DNA evidence; and failure to consult and call a forensic cell phone expert. The counsel was Jay Lopez of Troy. He could not be reached immediately for comment.

Wright now is represented by Stephen Palmer of Columbus while the prosecution is represented by lawyers from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Attorney Andrea Boyd of the attorney general’s office said Thursday that Wall’s ruling throwing out the case would be appealed to the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals.

With an appeal pending, Wall told the lawyers a new trial date will not be set at this time.

Wright attended the hearing but made no public comment.