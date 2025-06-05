Founder of Soul Food Carryout named business incubator director

Darden found popular local dining spots such as Soul Food Carryout and the former Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar. Darden has a passion for lifting underrepresented entrepreneurs and has a track record in doing so.

“[Darden] has created spaces that celebrate local talent, build connections and drive real economic growth,” Vince Lewis, UD’s associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives said in a press release. “We’re excited to see her lead the Greater West Dayton Incubator.”

The incubator is an initiative between the University of Dayton’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and The Entrepreneurs’ Center. The initiative supports underrepresented and under-resourced entrepreneurs through micro-lending, consulting and educational programs.

The incubator has helped to secure more than $80,000 in micro-loans, $100,000 in equity rights and nearly $400,000 in contracts since 2020 for underrepresented business owners, according to the university.

Darden said her three priorities for the incubator are: increasing awareness and use of resources among Greater West Dayton entrepreneurs; reactivating the advisory council to ensure community voices shape the incubator’s direction; and overseeing the launch of its permanent space.

“Together, we’ll build a more inclusive and prosperous future for West Dayton,” Darden said.

Darden received a master of science in education degree from UD and held an associate professor position at Sinclair Community College teaching mathematics. While at Sinclair, she developed programs to reduce barriers for underrepresented students, aimed at for success in mathematics.