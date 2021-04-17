Four uplifting stories you might have missed this week

After six rounds of competition between over a hundred students from 23 states and the District of Columbia, Kapadia qualified for the playoffs and finished in ninth place.

READ THE WHOLE STORY HERE.

Names revealed for Carillon Historical Park’s eaglet triplets

Credit: Wayne Wesley A trio of fuzzy little eaglet heads – triplets - have been spotted in Orv and Willa’s nest at Carillon Historical Park. Credit: Wayne Wesley

Welcome to Dayton, Aviator, Navigator and Pilot.

The names for the eaglet triplets at Carillon Historical Park have been announced, selected from nearly 200 suggestions said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History.

In keeping with naming guidelines from past years, non-gender specific, Dayton history and aviation connected names were chosen.

READ THE WHOLE STORY HERE.

New area dog park to open thanks to local entrepreneur’s donation

David Butcher, his partner Rachel Hammond and their dog Luna. CONTRIBUTED

A 2015 Yellow Springs High School graduate announced this week he would donate funds for the long talked about Yellow Springs dog park, making it a reality.

David Butcher, who owns Flyby BBQ and his family owns P&B Electric, will donate the funds to build and open the dog park in his hometown. The park is now expected to break ground in early May and be completed by September.

“I love dogs and I love this community,” Butcher said. “A dog park is just as much about people and community as it is about dogs. I’ve always wanted to help and get more involved.”

Beth Miller, president and CEO of nonprofit consulting firm Wagtown, was contacted by the village to help organize efforts around the dog park. Miller said because of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, opening the dog park seemed far away until Butcher stepped in.

READ THE WHOLE STORY HERE.

DeWine, Legend part of new Dayton Region Walk of Fame class

Singer John Legend and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be among the inductees celebrated during the Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class of 2020 on Oct. 12 at Sinclair Community College.

The luncheon was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inductees represent a wide variety of people with achievements in the arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.

“We have another year of outstanding inductees,” said Harry Seifert, president and CEO of Wright Dunbar, Inc. “They are all excellent examples of the exceptional people who made great strides in their personal lives and have remembered the Miami Valley as their home.”

READ THE WHOLE STORY HERE.