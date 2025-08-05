Franklin calls emergency meeting today to correct fire levy resolution

Franklin City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the municipal building at 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider a corrected resolution to proceed with a tax issue to support fire operations in the city.
The Ohio Department of Taxation is requiring the amount be rounded to the nearest dollar. Previous elections required an amount rounded to the nearest thousand, according to the city.
