Franklin city council to vote on tax abatement for $24M Modula expansion plan

The storage unit manufacturer along I-75 already has 117 employees, and the expansion would bring 60 more jobs over three years.
MODULA Inc. Located at 5000 Commerce Center Dr., in Franklin. The MODULA automated storage and retrieval systems boost productivity and accuracy and reduce storage space. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
1 hour ago
Franklin City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a development agreement and tax abatement request for Modula’s proposed $24 million expansion project.

The Italian manufacturer of automated, vertical storage units aims to add 60 new full-time jobs to its 5000 Commerce Center Drive site — the former Dayton Daily News printing facility visible from Interstate 75.

Immobiltec USA is the property owner and Modula is the business that leases the plant on the 56.8-acre site.

They plan to develop and construct an approximately 180,000-square-foot expansion for manufacturing and warehouse space, which will cost an estimated $24 million to build, according to documents submitted to the city.

The company is requesting a Community Reinvestment Area property tax exemption for 15 years. The CRA would be a 100% tax abatement on the increased assessed value resulting from the construction project.

MODULA Inc. builds storage and management systems to reduce storage space and provide real-time visibility into inventory status, maintenance requirements and other key operational parameters. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Modula currently has 117 full-time employees with an annual payroll of more than $7.4 million.

According to project documents, the expansion would create 60 new full-time jobs by 2028. Those would come in phases — 11 in 2026 with an additional annual payroll of $715,000; 20 in 2027, which would add more than $1.3 million in annual payroll; and 29 in 2028, which would add more than $1.8 million in annual payroll.

