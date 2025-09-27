Franklin council won’t fill vacancy until after election

The top vote-getter among the three nonincumbent candidates in the Franklin City Council race will be appointed to fill the vacancy left by Denny Centers. STAFF FILE

Franklin City Council postponed filling an open seat left by the resignation of Councilman Denny Centers, who retired from office earlier this month after 25 years of service.

The council must fill the vacancy within 60 days, but the timing of Centers’ departure means the Nov. 4 general election falls within that period.

“We feel the most transparent position to be in, to the community, is to wait for that election and the highest vote getter of the three new candidates, not the two incumbents, will receive that appointment,” Mayor Brent Centers said during a Wednesday evening special meeting.

There are five people running for three seats in the Nov. 4 election, including incumbent Councilmen Michael Aldridge and Matt Wilcher.

The three other candidates are David M. Hopper, Robert Dale Lipps Jr. and Ryan Roberts.

“We don’t want to be influential one way or the other to the current election. We’re going to let the seat be filled by whoever the people move for as the highest vote-getter,” the mayor said.

Hopper, who was the only of the three other candidates to attend the meeting, was asked to provide feedback on the decision.

“That makes eminent sense,” he said. “I think you guys can handle it for those 60 days.”

