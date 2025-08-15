Franklin CVS store closing next month

A sign board outside the Franklin CVS at 150 S. Main St. reads "Our store is closing, but we're still nearby." NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

FRANKLIN
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
24 minutes ago
The Franklin CVS store is closing next month after more than 20 years in business.

A sign board at the entrance reads “Our store is closing, but we’re still nearby.”

A sign posted to the doors says the store is closing Sept. 19. It directs customers to its location at 710 N. Main St. in Springboro once it closes.

The CVS Corporate office has not returned messages seeking confirmation that prescriptions would be transferred to the Springboro location nor information about whether employees will be offered jobs at other locations.

In its 2024 annual report, CVS said it would close about 270 retail stores in 2025. The company closed 900 stores between 2022 and 2024. CVS has more than 9,000 pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores.

The downtown Dayton CVS store closed Aug. 12, and in 2022, CVS shut down locations in Harrison Twp., Kettering, Moraine, Fairborn, Brookville and New Lebanon.

