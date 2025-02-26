Franklin grad, youth sports coach, levy organizer is new board member

“I am honored to serve on the Franklin City School Board and to give back to the community that has shaped me,” said Blevins, who was one of 10 candidates to apply for the open seat. “My goal is to work collaboratively to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education, and to support our educators as they continue to make a difference in the lives of our children.”

A lifelong Franklin resident, Blevins works as a deputy clerk in Franklin Municipal Court and previously as a medical records clerk for Crossroads Hospice. She also has pursued continuing education courses through the Ohio Auditor’s Office and Ohio Supreme Court. She has a deep-rooted commitment to public education and has served in various volunteer roles, including as a coach for Franklin Youth Soccer and Hunter Youth Recreation Association and was a chairwoman for the 2024 district levy, according to her resume.

“Ashley has shown an unwavering commitment to Franklin City Schools, and we are confident that her leadership, experience and dedication will serve our students and community well,” said board President Rachel Ruppert-Wolfinbarger.

Blevins will officially take her seat at the board’s March 10 meeting.