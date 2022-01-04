Franklin police K-9 to take final ride

According to a Franklin police social media post, K-9 Colt was born March 31, 2012, and started with Franklin police in March 2013 before retiring in October 2020.

K-9 Colt spent almost seven years with Franklin police and was deployed more than 850 times that resulted in 378 felony and misdemeanor charges; more than $40,000 cash seized; 23 firearms seized; and the seizure of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

“He did pretty well,” Holland said. “I will miss the instant back-up of four paws at the touch of a button.”

K-9 Colt has spent a little over a year enjoying retirement with the Holland family, relaxing around the house, and playing in the yard with his favorite Kong toy.

“He loved the kids at school,” Holland said. “He was fun and his tail was always wagging. He’s a happy-go-lucky dog and loves playing with his favorite toys.”