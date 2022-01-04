Franklin police K-9 to take final ride

A retired Franklin police dog who has been sick for the past several months will take his final ride on Wednesday.
Officer Patrick Holland, K-9 Colt’s handler, told Franklin City Council on Monday that the German shepherd, who was imported from Germany, has been in deteriorating health and will be euthanized Wednesday.
K-9 Colt was retired from police service in October 2020, and has been living with Holland and his family.
Holland said the bond between Colt and his 4-year-old daughter was special, and that the dog′s loss will be hard for her because she won’t understand.
Holland said K-9 Colt’s last ride will take place about 3:30 p.m. as police vehicles will travel on East Second Street west to Riley Boulevard, then south on Riley Boulevard to East Sixth Street to travel east on Ohio 123 to Lebanon. Police said anyone who wants to stand on sidewalks along the route and give K-9 Colt a wave would be appreciated.
According to a Franklin police social media post, K-9 Colt was born March 31, 2012, and started with Franklin police in March 2013 before retiring in October 2020.
K-9 Colt spent almost seven years with Franklin police and was deployed more than 850 times that resulted in 378 felony and misdemeanor charges; more than $40,000 cash seized; 23 firearms seized; and the seizure of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.
“He did pretty well,” Holland said. “I will miss the instant back-up of four paws at the touch of a button.”
K-9 Colt has spent a little over a year enjoying retirement with the Holland family, relaxing around the house, and playing in the yard with his favorite Kong toy.
“He loved the kids at school,” Holland said. “He was fun and his tail was always wagging. He’s a happy-go-lucky dog and loves playing with his favorite toys.”
About the Author