Franklin schools asks voters to approve income tax on Nov. 4 ballot

The Franklin Board of Education, by a majority vote, approved placing a traditional school district income tax on the Nov. 4 levy for voters to consider in order to fund district operations. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

The Franklin Board of Education, by a majority vote, approved placing a traditional school district income tax on the Nov. 4 levy for voters to consider in order to fund district operations. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
Local News
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

Voters in the Franklin City School District for the first time will vote on an income tax proposal.

The Board of Education voted 3-2 to place a 1% continuing school district income tax on the Nov. 4 ballot after voters overwhelmingly rejected property tax issues in May and in March 2024.

Voting in favor of the income tax were board President Rachel Rupert-Wolfinbarger, Vice President Andrew Fleming and board member Chris Sizemore. Board members Ashley Blevins and Lori Raleigh voted against it.

Franklin City Schools Board of Education discusses an income tax levy for the Nov. 4 ballot. The Board of Education voted 3-2 to place a 1% continuing school district income tax on the Nov. 4 ballot after voters overwhelmingly rejected property tax issues in May and in March 2024. From left are board members Ashley Blevins, Lori Raleigh, Chris Sizemore, Andrew Fleming and Rachel Ruppert-Wolfinbarger. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

icon to expand image

Credit: Jen Balduf

“Now that it’s decided where we’re going to go, I’ll work diligently and hard,” Raleigh said.

The traditional income tax is expected to raise approximately $6.3 million annually, said district Treasurer Kevin Hawley, who called its passage “imperative.”

With unexpected state funding decreases of nearly $1.9 million, Hawley said he is projecting a fiscal emergency in fiscal year 2027 with a negative cash balance.

Regardless of the outcome of the tax issue at the polls, the district will need to borrow against future tax funds to meet the final January payroll, just as the district did this year.

The traditional school district income tax uses the same income base as the state of Ohio’s income tax, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s guide to school district income tax.

Taxable income includes wages, salaries, tips, interest, dividends, unemployment compensation, self-employment, taxable scholarships and fellowships, pensions, annuities, IRA distributions, capital gains, state and local bond interest (except that paid by Ohio governments), federal bond interest subject to state tax, alimony, and all other sources.

Income not taxed includes Social Security benefits; disability and survivor benefits; railroad retirement benefits; welfare benefits; child support; property received as a gift, bequest or inheritance; and workers’ compensation benefits.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: 75-year-old man stable after being shot near Dayton park
2
Police seek tips in serious hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Dayton
3
Drug charges added to pair indicted in officer-involved shooting...
4
59-year-old woman who died following shooting in Dayton ID’d
5
Three area people helped build butter cow display at Ohio State Fair

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.