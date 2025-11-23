Free food giveaway for Thanksgiving will take place Tuesday in Dayton

The Foodbank, in partnership with AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation, will hand out free food Tuesday in Dayton to offer support for local families experiencing financial hardship during the holiday week.

The event is open to the public and will be available to residents from the Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

The drive-thru pop-up will take place at The Foodbank’s warehouse, 56 Armor Place from 9 to 11 a.m.

A map of The Foodbank, Inc.'s special holiday drive-thru food distribution pop-up in partnership with AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation taking place on Tuesday.

icon to expand image

Participants should enter the line by turning onto Mound Street from Washington Street.

Residents should not arrive before 8 a.m. and it is recommended to leave ample space in their vehicles for food placement.

The non-profit organization said staff members will approach each to check in their household and volunteers from the Women of AES (an employee resource group at AES Ohio) will help load food into cars along with Brian Hylander, board president of the AES Ohio Foundation.

Each household will receive a holiday baking hen, fresh produce and other pantry staples for free.

“We know the holidays can be especially difficult for families who are already stretched thin,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We want our neighbors to know they don’t have to worry about putting food on the table this Thanksgiving. With support from AES Ohio, we’re able to ensure local families can share a holiday meal together.”

For those unable to attend this pop-up distribution, additional food resources can be found using The Foodbank’s pantry locator, or by checking the mobile pantry schedule.

