Prosecutor’s office offers free Uber ride vouchers for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it will provide vouchers for a free Uber ride this holiday weekend as part of the ArriveSafe program.
The program will provide Uber ride vouchers for up to $25 from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Partygoers can receive the voucher by scanning the QR code below, or on the prosecutor’s office website or social media.
This weekend’s program is being provided with support from the Heidelberg Distributing Company/Budweiser and Key-Ads.
Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that the program is meant to make our roads as safe as possible over the holiday weekend.
“Since I first announced ArriveSafe in 2007, the program has provided over 14,000 free rides home, including nearly 900 last year for St. Patrick’s Day. Removing that many drunk drivers from our streets can only have a positive impact,” he said.
