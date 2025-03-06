FUSIAN closes sushi restaurant in Dayton region

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Friends and fans, we’ve reached the end of our lease here, and it’s time to close these doors,” a sign posted on the door stated. “Thank you for filling this space with happy memories — we look forward to serving you at our two other Dayton-area locations!"

FUSIAN opened in the Oak Creek Marketplace in 2015, just down the street from the Dayton Mall. It was the chain’s second location in the Dayton region.

Stephan Harman started FUSIAN with his two business partners and childhood friends, Josh and Zach Weprin, in 2010 in Cincinnati. The three attended Harman Elementary School in Oakwood and “always talked about going into business together.”

FUSIAN has two other restaurants in the region: 2733 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and 1200 Brown St. in Dayton.