Fuyao fire aftermath: Production to resume soon, company says

“Production at the impacted building is suspended to allow for comprehensive safety inspections and coordination with fire officials to address any remaining hazards,” Fuyao Community Relations Manager Lei Shi said in a statement early Monday afternoon. “Fire service officials have authorized the restoration of power to our other, unaffected building and, with all safety and production requirements met, we will resume regular operations in that other facility soon.”

A huge fire at the Fuyao plant off Stroop Road and Kettering Boulevard burned for hours Sunday night into Monday morning, with flames and smoke still issuing from a portion of the plant’s roof late Monday morning.

Fire crews were pouring water around 9:30 a.m. Monday on to that portion of the roof.

“We are especially grateful to the Moraine Fire Department and other local fire departments and first responders, for their professional, dedicated and swift response,” Fuyao said.

Shi said some “minor, localized smoldering remains on portions of the roof” were being “monitored and managed by fire services.”

Meanwhile, work is expected to continue when it’s safe to do so.

“Employees in the impacted building are being given the opportunity to work elsewhere in unaffected areas,” the glass producer said. “We will continue to provide updates as we learn more. We remain grateful for the quick, thorough and ongoing support from the community. It is yet another example of why we are proud to call Moraine and the Dayton area our home.”