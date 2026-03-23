Fuyao fire aftermath: Production to resume soon, company says

Quick response to massive fire ‘is yet another example of why we are proud to call Moraine and the Dayton area our home,’ company says.

Credit: Nick Graham/Staff

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A Fuyao Glass America representative on Monday said production of automotive windshield glass should resume soon in a portion of the company’s Moraine manufacturing complex unaffected by Sunday night’s huge fire.

The company also said no one was injured in the blaze, which could be seen for miles.

Morning crews work to extinguish remaining flames at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine following a large fire. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

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“Production at the impacted building is suspended to allow for comprehensive safety inspections and coordination with fire officials to address any remaining hazards,” Fuyao Community Relations Manager Lei Shi said in a statement early Monday afternoon. “Fire service officials have authorized the restoration of power to our other, unaffected building and, with all safety and production requirements met, we will resume regular operations in that other facility soon.”

A huge fire at the Fuyao plant off Stroop Road and Kettering Boulevard burned for hours Sunday night into Monday morning, with flames and smoke still issuing from a portion of the plant’s roof late Monday morning.

Fire crews were pouring water around 9:30 a.m. Monday on to that portion of the roof.

Morning crews work to extinguish remaining flames at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine following a large fire. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

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“We are especially grateful to the Moraine Fire Department and other local fire departments and first responders, for their professional, dedicated and swift response,” Fuyao said.

Shi said some “minor, localized smoldering remains on portions of the roof” were being “monitored and managed by fire services.”

Meanwhile, work is expected to continue when it’s safe to do so.

“Employees in the impacted building are being given the opportunity to work elsewhere in unaffected areas,” the glass producer said. “We will continue to provide updates as we learn more. We remain grateful for the quick, thorough and ongoing support from the community. It is yet another example of why we are proud to call Moraine and the Dayton area our home.”

Area firefighters worked to pour water on flames at the Fuyao Glass America plant fire Sunday, March 22, 2026 in Moraine. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

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Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.